Adakpame Guesthouse / Studio NEiDA

-
Architects: Studio NEiDA
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Jeanne Autran-Edorh, Studio NEiDA
- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Jeanne Autran-Edorh, Fabiola Büchele
- Design Team: Studio NEiDA
- City: Lomé
- Country: Togo
Text description provided by the architects. A courtyard house in Lomé's Adakpame district built with compressed earth blocks. Initially designed as the home for two brothers on a piece of land in Lomé inherited from their mother, the project transformed into the Adakpame Guesthouse in the course of the design process. This dual purpose of second home and short-term rental property befits the usage of many homes built by the Togolese diaspora, who often build a house in their home country and start splitting their time between two places.