Adakpame Guesthouse / Studio NEiDA

Category: Hospitality Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Jeanne Autran-Edorh, Fabiola Büchele

Design Team: Studio NEiDA

City: Lomé

Country: Togo

Text description provided by the architects. A courtyard house in Lomé's Adakpame district built with compressed earth blocks. Initially designed as the home for two brothers on a piece of land in Lomé inherited from their mother, the project transformed into the Adakpame Guesthouse in the course of the design process. This dual purpose of second home and short-term rental property befits the usage of many homes built by the Togolese diaspora, who often build a house in their home country and start splitting their time between two places.