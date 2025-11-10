Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Adakpame Guesthouse / Studio NEiDA

Adakpame Guesthouse / Studio NEiDA

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Houses
Lomé, Togo
Adakpame Guesthouse / Studio NEiDA - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Jeanne Autran-Edorh, Studio NEiDA

Text description provided by the architects. A courtyard house in Lomé's Adakpame district built with compressed earth blocks. Initially designed as the home for two brothers on a piece of land in Lomé inherited from their mother, the project transformed into the Adakpame Guesthouse in the course of the design process. This dual purpose of second home and short-term rental property befits the usage of many homes built by the Togolese diaspora, who often build a house in their home country and start splitting their time between two places.

Studio NEiDA
ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesTogo

Top #Tags