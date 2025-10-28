Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Japan
  5. Juzen Chemical Corporation Head Office / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS

Juzen Chemical Corporation Head Office / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS

Save

Juzen Chemical Corporation Head Office / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Image 2 of 33Juzen Chemical Corporation Head Office / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Image 3 of 33Juzen Chemical Corporation Head Office / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Image 4 of 33Juzen Chemical Corporation Head Office / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Image 5 of 33Juzen Chemical Corporation Head Office / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by ArchDaily Team
Office Buildings
Toyama, Japan
  • Architects: KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1885
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shigeo Ogawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cinqvit, Daikin, Sawada Chemical, TOSHIBA, Tostem
  • Lead Architects: Akira Koyama
  • Category: Office Buildings
  • Design Team: Park Corporation
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Delta Structural Design Studio
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Comodo Facility Planning
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: LIGHTLINKS
  • City: Toyama
  • Country: Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Juzen Chemical Corporation Head Office / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Image 6 of 33
© Shigeo Ogawa

Text description provided by the architects. Juzen Chemical Corporation, founded in 1950 in Toyama City, is a contract manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Situated between the Jintsu River and the Fugan Canal within an industrial park, the company decided to consolidate its dispersed offices, meeting rooms, and cafeteria into a new headquarters. The new building not only addresses operational efficiency but also reflects Toyama's natural environment and cultural heritage, while offering a workplace that enhances employee well-being and connects with the surrounding community.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsJapan
Cite: "Juzen Chemical Corporation Head Office / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS" 28 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035460/juzen-chemical-corporation-head-office-key-operation-inc-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Top #Tags