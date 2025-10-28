Juzen Chemical Corporation Head Office / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS

+ 28

Category: Office Buildings

Design Team: Park Corporation

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Delta Structural Design Studio

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Comodo Facility Planning

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: LIGHTLINKS

City: Toyama

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Juzen Chemical Corporation, founded in 1950 in Toyama City, is a contract manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Situated between the Jintsu River and the Fugan Canal within an industrial park, the company decided to consolidate its dispersed offices, meeting rooms, and cafeteria into a new headquarters. The new building not only addresses operational efficiency but also reflects Toyama's natural environment and cultural heritage, while offering a workplace that enhances employee well-being and connects with the surrounding community.