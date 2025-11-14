Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Island Retreat / The Ranch Mine

Island Retreat / The Ranch Mine

Island Retreat / The Ranch Mine

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
San Pedro, Belize
  • Architects: The Ranch Mine
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4871 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dan Ryan Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Brizo Kitchen and Bath, Monogram, Trex, Trimble
Island Retreat / The Ranch Mine - Image 6 of 43
© Dan Ryan Studio

Text description provided by the architects. A short walk from the heart of San Pedro, Belize, this oceanfront retreat was created for a retired inventor and an interior designer, partners in life and vision. The home is both a personal escape and a destination for gathering, built to host long stays with family and friends in one of their favorite places on Earth.

About this office
The Ranch Mine
Materials

GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureBelize

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureBelize
Cite: "Island Retreat / The Ranch Mine" 14 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035456/island-retreat-the-ranch-mine> ISSN 0719-8884

