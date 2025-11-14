Island Retreat / The Ranch Mine

•
San Pedro, Belize
-
Architects: The Ranch Mine
- Area: 4871 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Dan Ryan Studio
-
Manufacturers: Brizo Kitchen and Bath, Monogram, Trex, Trimble
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Design Team: The Ranch Mine
- Interior Design: Designs by MB
- General Contractor: Alfaros Construction & Design
- City: San Pedro
- Country: Belize
Text description provided by the architects. A short walk from the heart of San Pedro, Belize, this oceanfront retreat was created for a retired inventor and an interior designer, partners in life and vision. The home is both a personal escape and a destination for gathering, built to host long stays with family and friends in one of their favorite places on Earth.