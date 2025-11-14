Island Retreat / The Ranch Mine

+ 38

Category: Residential Architecture

Design Team: The Ranch Mine

Interior Design: Designs by MB

General Contractor: Alfaros Construction & Design

City: San Pedro

Country: Belize

Text description provided by the architects. A short walk from the heart of San Pedro, Belize, this oceanfront retreat was created for a retired inventor and an interior designer, partners in life and vision. The home is both a personal escape and a destination for gathering, built to host long stays with family and friends in one of their favorite places on Earth.