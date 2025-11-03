Rathnelly House / Studio VAARO

+ 28

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Interior Design

Design Team: Shengjie Qiu, Liam Hall

Office Lead Architects: Aleris Rodgers, Francesco Valente-Gorjup

General Contractor: Whitaker Construction

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Kieffer Structural Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: RDZ Engineers

City: Toronto

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Studio VAARO's Rathnelly House is a comprehensive and formally expressive renovation of an Edwardian-era semi-detached house in midtown Toronto. The project not only enhances functionality and spatial fluidity but also expands the home significantly from within while respecting its existing footprint. The clients, a professional couple with a young child, sought both a pragmatic and aesthetic transformation: to increase usable floor area, raise ceiling heights, and expand storage, all within a welcoming and distinctive design mediating between openness and seclusion. Extensive structural interventions enabled a fundamental reordering of space. The result is an expansive plan that adds 140 m² (1,500 ft²), increasing the functional area of the home by almost 60%.