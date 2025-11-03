Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Rathnelly House / Studio VAARO

Rathnelly House / Studio VAARO

Rathnelly House / Studio VAARO - Exterior Photography, Brick, DoorRathnelly House / Studio VAARO - Interior Photography, WoodRathnelly House / Studio VAARO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, ChairRathnelly House / Studio VAARO - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairRathnelly House / Studio VAARO

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses, Interior Design
Toronto, Canada
  • Architects: Studio VAARO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  340
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Félix Michaud
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artemide, Fantini, Flos, FontanaArte, Forbes & Lomax, UD-vinduer
  • Design Team: Shengjie Qiu, Liam Hall
  • Office Lead Architects: Aleris Rodgers, Francesco Valente-Gorjup
  • General Contractor: Whitaker Construction
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Kieffer Structural Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: RDZ Engineers
  • City: Toronto
  • Country: Canada
Rathnelly House / Studio VAARO - Exterior Photography, Brick, Door
© Félix Michaud

Text description provided by the architects. Studio VAARO's Rathnelly House is a comprehensive and formally expressive renovation of an Edwardian-era semi-detached house in midtown Toronto. The project not only enhances functionality and spatial fluidity but also expands the home significantly from within while respecting its existing footprint. The clients, a professional couple with a young child, sought both a pragmatic and aesthetic transformation: to increase usable floor area, raise ceiling heights, and expand storage, all within a welcoming and distinctive design mediating between openness and seclusion. Extensive structural interventions enabled a fundamental reordering of space. The result is an expansive plan that adds 140 m² (1,500 ft²), increasing the functional area of the home by almost 60%.

Studio VAARO
Materials

ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignCanada

