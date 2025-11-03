Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  LuxeIsland Restaurant / DL Atelier

LuxeIsland Restaurant / DL Atelier

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurant
Wuhan, China
  • Category: Restaurant
  • Design Team: Liu Yang, Xu Dan, Hu Yiwei
  • Clients: Chengdu Luhu Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.& Wuhan Luhua Real Estate Co., Ltd.
  • Tenant Interior Design: Wuhan Shi Er Ping Fang Design Consulting Co., Ltd.
  • Construction Documents Lead: UDG
  • City: Wuhan
  • Country: China
LuxeIsland Restaurant / DL Atelier - Exterior Photography
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. In early 2023, LUXELAKES planned to launch a new project in Wuhan. Having collaborated on multiple previous projects—such as Dotsss Children's Museum, Edenland Architectural, and CPI Planning in Chengdu, as well as The CAPE Commercial District and Qilou Historic Street Planning in Hainan—we were already familiar with each other and worked together seamlessly. As a result, we collaborated again to design a restaurant within a children's playground. During the preliminary planning phase, the restaurant was named "The Brave Cabin," as it was surrounded by challenging recreational climbing equipment. We hoped the building would inspire children's courage to overcome difficulties. With an indoor area of less than 200 square meters, the building has a relatively small footprint. Our goal was to create ample semi-outdoor spaces where visitors could relax in the shade. Additionally, thanks to its prominent location at the island's gateway, the building is visible from a distance to arriving visitors.

DL Atelier
