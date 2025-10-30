Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. Hermit Resort / Domain Architects

Hermit Resort / Domain Architects

Save

Hermit Resort / Domain Architects - Exterior PhotographyHermit Resort / Domain Architects - Image 3 of 40Hermit Resort / Domain Architects - Image 4 of 40Hermit Resort / Domain Architects - Interior Photography, BedroomHermit Resort / Domain Architects - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels
China
  • Architects: Domain Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Chao Zhang
  • Lead Architects: Xu Xiaomeng, Hannah Wang
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hermit Resort / Domain Architects - Exterior Photography
© Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The project site is close to a famous ancient relic—the Xing Kiln Ruins. Dating back over 1,500 years, these kiln remnants have lost much of their architectural detail to the passage of time, yet the layout of the kilns remains vividly clear. The most typical arrangement features several kiln chambers arranged in a horseshoe shape, semi-enclosing a small courtyard, allowing a single craftsman to oversee multiple chambers simultaneously.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Domain Architects
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsChina

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsChina
Cite: "Hermit Resort / Domain Architects" 30 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035439/hermit-resort-domain-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Check the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon Furniture

Check the latest Cocoon Furniture

Top #Tags