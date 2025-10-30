Hermit Resort / Domain Architects

-
Architects: Domain Architects
- Area: 1300 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Chao Zhang
-
Lead Architects: Xu Xiaomeng, Hannah Wang
Text description provided by the architects. The project site is close to a famous ancient relic—the Xing Kiln Ruins. Dating back over 1,500 years, these kiln remnants have lost much of their architectural detail to the passage of time, yet the layout of the kilns remains vividly clear. The most typical arrangement features several kiln chambers arranged in a horseshoe shape, semi-enclosing a small courtyard, allowing a single craftsman to oversee multiple chambers simultaneously.