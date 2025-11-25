Franca Apartment / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

•
São Paulo, Brazil
-
Architects: Ana Sawaia Arquitetura
- Area: 241 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Manufacturers: Baraúna, By Kamy, Carbono, Dpot, Estúdio Bola, Etel, Novo ambiente, Paulo Alves Design, casarte marcenaria, reka iluminacao
- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors
- Coordination: Ana Sawaia
- Landscape Design: Bruno Moreno
- General Construction: Rg Plan
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Jardins neighborhood of São Paulo, this apartment occupies the first floor of a building designed by Sérgio Ambrogini in 1973. The current intervention builds upon a previous renovation, carried out in 2021 by Studio Lak, from which some elements were preserved.