NIVRITI 2.O House / i2a Architects Studio

-
Architects: i2a Architects Studio
- Area: 2900 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Justin Sebastian
-
Manufacturers: Asian Paints, Greenlam, Hafele, Jaquar
-
Lead Architects: Ar. Manuraj C R, Ar. Sanjukta Chakraborty
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Civil Work: Mahesh P. S. Vallachira
- Building Material: Xteria Designs
- Interior Contractors: Wood Spot, VITRIFIED TILES, ATHANGUDII TILES, VENDOR-D squarez
- Landscape Execution: Poornima Home decors
- Sanitary Wares: Jaquar
- Home Automation: CRP Automation
- Interior Styling: YELLOW PETALS
- Lighting: LUXONITE LIGHTING
- City: Thrissur
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Tucked away in the quiet landscape of Arimbur, Thrissur, Nivriti unfolds as a residence that is equal parts retreat and homecoming. Designed for an NRI family who inhabits it briefly each year, the house was conceived as a sanctuary inviting in its warmth, yet secure and grounded in its setting.