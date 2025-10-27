Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. NIVRITI 2.O House / i2a Architects Studio

NIVRITI 2.O House / i2a Architects Studio

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Thrissur, India
  • Architects: i2a Architects Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2900 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Justin Sebastian
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Asian Paints, Greenlam, Hafele, Jaquar
  • Lead Architects: Ar. Manuraj C R, Ar. Sanjukta Chakraborty
  • Category: Houses
  • Civil Work: Mahesh P. S. Vallachira
  • Building Material: Xteria Designs
  • Interior Contractors: Wood Spot, VITRIFIED TILES, ATHANGUDII TILES, VENDOR-D squarez
  • Landscape Execution: Poornima Home decors
  • Sanitary Wares: Jaquar
  • Home Automation: CRP Automation
  • Interior Styling: YELLOW PETALS
  • Lighting: LUXONITE LIGHTING
  • City: Thrissur
  • Country: India
NIVRITI 2.O House / i2a Architects Studio - Image 7 of 23
© Justin Sebastian

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked away in the quiet landscape of Arimbur, Thrissur, Nivriti unfolds as a residence that is equal parts retreat and homecoming. Designed for an NRI family who inhabits it briefly each year, the house was conceived as a sanctuary inviting in its warmth, yet secure and grounded in its setting.

Cite: "NIVRITI 2.O House / i2a Architects Studio" 27 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035424/nivriti-house-i2a-architects-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags