Valley House / SOHO Architects

Valley House / SOHO Architects - Exterior Photography
Valley House / SOHO Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting
Valley House / SOHO Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Sultan Bathery, India
  • Category: Houses
  • Principal Architect: Ar. Suhail A K
  • Team Design: Ar. Nabil Nassar
  • Interior Designers: Soho Architects
  • Landscape Architects: IPE design workshop
  • Structure Engineers: Streamline
  • Lighting Designers: Apta lightings
  • City: Sultan Bathery
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Save this picture!
Valley House / SOHO Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Ar. Varun Gopal

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the picturesque mountain town of Sulthan Bathery in Kerala,  the site sits within a sloping terrain typical of the region's mountainous landscape,  descending towards the east. The topography presented both a design challenge and an opportunity to craft a home that integrates naturally with the contours of the land. While the site lacked naturally level platforms, strategic site grading was employed to create two distinct ground levels for construction. The careful placement of two building blocks minimized cut-and-fill operations and reduced the need for extensive retaining structures, allowing the built form to nestle into the landscape with minimal disturbance.

Project gallery

About this office
SOHO Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Valley House / SOHO Architects" 28 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035423/valley-house-soho-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags