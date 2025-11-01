Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Jinsha Winery Cultural Tourism Complex / hyperSity Architects

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Industrial Architecture, Offices
Bijie, China
  • Architects: hyperSity Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  21966
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Weiqi Jin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  KOB, Nippon
  • Lead Architects: Shi Yang
Jinsha Winery Cultural Tourism Complex / hyperSity Architects - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Dashuiling, Jinsha County, Guizhou Province, in the upper reaches of the Chishui River Basin. It is adjacent to Huanghe Avenue to the south and the production area of Jinsha Liquor Factory to the north. Situated in the golden liquor-making belt at 27° north latitude with an altitude of 800-1100 meters, it covers a total land area of 95 mu (70 mu for Phase I and 25 mu for Phase II). The site was originally Dashui State-owned Farm established in 1963 during the people's commune period.

