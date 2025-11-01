Jinsha Winery Cultural Tourism Complex / hyperSity Architects

+ 36

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Dashuiling, Jinsha County, Guizhou Province, in the upper reaches of the Chishui River Basin. It is adjacent to Huanghe Avenue to the south and the production area of Jinsha Liquor Factory to the north. Situated in the golden liquor-making belt at 27° north latitude with an altitude of 800-1100 meters, it covers a total land area of 95 mu (70 mu for Phase I and 25 mu for Phase II). The site was originally Dashui State-owned Farm established in 1963 during the people's commune period.