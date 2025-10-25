Center for Intangible Cultural Heritage / GAGAHOHO Architects

+ 12

Category: Cultural Architecture

Design Team: Yoonjung Choi

City: Gwangmyeong-si

Country: South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Gwangmyeong, the City of Nongak and Seodo songs (Nongak: Korean traditional farmers' music and dance) – The city of Gwangmyeong has long been home to intangible cultural assets of great artistic and academic value. Among them are Gwangmyeong Nongak—a traditional farmers' music that has been handed down for over 450 years in the Soha-dong and Hakon-dong regions—and Seodo Songs, a genre of Korean folk music originating from the northwestern provinces of Hwanghae and Pyeongan. Both are preserved and passed down by recognized human cultural assets based in Gwangmyeong. In addition, traditional practices such as Abang-ri Farming Songs and Abang-ri Tug-of-War continue to be cherished by local communities, though not officially designated as cultural properties.