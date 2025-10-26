OND SAUNA / Amane Architecture

+ 15

Category: Sauna

Architect: Taro Shimokawa, Amane Architecture

Structural Design: Yūki Kuroiwa, Kuroiwa Structural Design Office

Mechanical, Electrical, And Plumbing Design: Yamazaki Design

Stove: Ken's Metalwork

Food Menu Supervision: Masato Yamazaki

Logo: MARUKAJIRI

Website Design: Fusion Graphic

Project Owner: Asahi I&R Holdings Co., Ltd.

Producer: Jun Kobayashi/RE FACTORY

City: Takeo

Country: Japan

Walls of Neutrality – In the sauna space, strangers place themselves in close proximity to each other, almost naked. From a proximity perspective, saunas are supposed to be quite intimate communities, but public saunas in Japan are not yet at that stage. However, if a space can be created that fits well with the unique proximity and mentality of the Japanese people, a new community space may emerge.