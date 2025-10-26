Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
OND SAUNA / Amane Architecture

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Sauna
Takeo, Japan
  • Category: Sauna
  • Architect: Taro Shimokawa, Amane Architecture
  • Structural Design: Yūki Kuroiwa, Kuroiwa Structural Design Office
  • Mechanical, Electrical, And Plumbing Design: Yamazaki Design
  • Stove: Ken's Metalwork
  • Food Menu Supervision: Masato Yamazaki
  • Logo: MARUKAJIRI
  • Website Design: Fusion Graphic
  • Project Owner: Asahi I&R Holdings Co., Ltd.
  • Producer: Jun Kobayashi/RE FACTORY
  • City: Takeo
  • Country: Japan
OND SAUNA / Amane Architecture - Image 5 of 20
© Akinobu Kawabe (helico)

Walls of Neutrality – In the sauna space, strangers place themselves in close proximity to each other, almost naked. From a proximity perspective, saunas are supposed to be quite intimate communities, but public saunas in Japan are not yet at that stage. However, if a space can be created that fits well with the unique proximity and mentality of the Japanese people, a new community space may emerge.

Cite: "OND SAUNA / Amane Architecture" 26 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035373/ond-sauna-amane-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags