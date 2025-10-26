OND SAUNA / Amane Architecture

-
Architects: Amane Architecture
- Area: 117 m²
- Year: 2024
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Sauna
- Architect: Taro Shimokawa, Amane Architecture
- Structural Design: Yūki Kuroiwa, Kuroiwa Structural Design Office
- Mechanical, Electrical, And Plumbing Design: Yamazaki Design
- Stove: Ken's Metalwork
- Food Menu Supervision: Masato Yamazaki
- Logo: MARUKAJIRI
- Website Design: Fusion Graphic
- Project Owner: Asahi I&R Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Producer: Jun Kobayashi/RE FACTORY
- City: Takeo
- Country: Japan
Walls of Neutrality – In the sauna space, strangers place themselves in close proximity to each other, almost naked. From a proximity perspective, saunas are supposed to be quite intimate communities, but public saunas in Japan are not yet at that stage. However, if a space can be created that fits well with the unique proximity and mentality of the Japanese people, a new community space may emerge.