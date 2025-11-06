House in Beloura / ARX Portugal Arquitectos

•
Sintra, Portugal
-
Architects: ARX Portugal Arquitectos
- Area: 620 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
-
Lead Architects: José Mateus, Nuno Mateus
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Vitória Vasquez
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MCABX Engenharia – Marco Caixa
- General Contractor: IMOPINA, Engenharia e Construções, S.A.
- City: Sintra
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The house is positioned on the site with the aim of responding in a relatively simple way to two central questions: How can it capture a panoramic view of the horizon, which also brings us the presence of the sea? How can it embrace outdoor spaces that simultaneously protect the residents' privacy from neighbors' views and ensure comfort on days of strong wind?