Floating Canopy Grove / People's Architecture Office + Ziwei Xu

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures
Huizhou, China
  • Lead Designers: He Zhe, James Shen, Zang Feng
  • Site Architect: Yu Guangli
  • Design Team: Liu Zhuo, Luo Qinming, Lin Mingkai, Huang Jia, Yang Quanyue, Yuan Yingzi, Cao Yuxuan, Wang Zihan
  • Membrane Structure Design & Construction: Hangzhou Zhihui Membrane Structure Co., Ltd. 
  • Lighting Design & Installation: Shenzhen Zimo Design & Consulting Co., Ltd.
  • Foundation & Site Construction: Shenzhen Xinliliang Industrial Co., Ltd. 
  • City: Huizhou
  • Country: China
Floating Canopy Grove / People's Architecture Office + Ziwei Xu
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. A rest stop for bicyclists, with café and floating canopies within native woodland—blending architecture, art, and ecology. Floating Canopy Grove is an architectural intervention in the forest—an ensemble of small public structures that bring together architecture, art, and nature to create a place of pause and reflection for bicyclists.

