Wuhan LuxeIsland Pavilion / ZHIFEI ARCHITECTURE DESIGN

•
Wuhan, China
-
Architects: ZHIFEI ARCHITECTURE DESIGN
- Area: 270 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Lead Architects: Chen Zhifei
- Category: Infrastructure
- Design Team: Ma jie, Li zitao
- Project Management: Chengdu Luxi Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.
- General Contractor: Hubei Tianmai Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Construction Drawing Design: Shanghai United Design Group Co., Ltd.
- Decoration Construction Drawings: Sichuan Zhonghengzhuke Survey and Design Co., Ltd.
- City: Wuhan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. In response to the growing desire to escape urban concrete jungles, Wuhan LuxeIsland emerges as a natural utopia on the city's fringe. This cultural tourism destination, conceived by Wuhan Wide Horizon Real Estate, embodies a vision of harmonious coexistence between people and the environment. Guided by a "low-intervention, high-integration" philosophy, the project allows nature to take center stage while architecture and landscape engage in continuous dialogue, weaving a coherent narrative of nature from macro scale to minute detail.