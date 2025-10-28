Wuhan LuxeIsland Pavilion / ZHIFEI ARCHITECTURE DESIGN

Save this picture! Courtesy of ZHIFEI ARCHITECTURE DESIGN

+ 24

Category: Infrastructure

Design Team: Ma jie, Li zitao

Project Management: Chengdu Luxi Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

General Contractor: Hubei Tianmai Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

Construction Drawing Design: Shanghai United Design Group Co., Ltd.

Decoration Construction Drawings: Sichuan Zhonghengzhuke Survey and Design Co., Ltd.

City: Wuhan

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In response to the growing desire to escape urban concrete jungles, Wuhan LuxeIsland emerges as a natural utopia on the city's fringe. This cultural tourism destination, conceived by Wuhan Wide Horizon Real Estate, embodies a vision of harmonious coexistence between people and the environment. Guided by a "low-intervention, high-integration" philosophy, the project allows nature to take center stage while architecture and landscape engage in continuous dialogue, weaving a coherent narrative of nature from macro scale to minute detail.