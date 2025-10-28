Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Infrastructure
  4. China
  5. Wuhan LuxeIsland Pavilion / ZHIFEI ARCHITECTURE DESIGN

Wuhan LuxeIsland Pavilion / ZHIFEI ARCHITECTURE DESIGN

Save

Wuhan LuxeIsland Pavilion / ZHIFEI ARCHITECTURE DESIGN - Exterior Photography, WoodWuhan LuxeIsland Pavilion / ZHIFEI ARCHITECTURE DESIGN - Image 3 of 29Wuhan LuxeIsland Pavilion / ZHIFEI ARCHITECTURE DESIGN - Image 4 of 29Wuhan LuxeIsland Pavilion / ZHIFEI ARCHITECTURE DESIGN - Exterior PhotographyWuhan LuxeIsland Pavilion / ZHIFEI ARCHITECTURE DESIGN - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Infrastructure
Wuhan, China
  • Architects: ZHIFEI ARCHITECTURE DESIGN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  270
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Chen Zhifei
  • Category: Infrastructure
  • Design Team: Ma jie, Li zitao
  • Project Management: Chengdu Luxi Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.
  • General Contractor: Hubei Tianmai Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Construction Drawing Design: Shanghai United Design Group Co., Ltd.
  • Decoration Construction Drawings: Sichuan Zhonghengzhuke Survey and Design Co., Ltd.
  • City: Wuhan
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wuhan LuxeIsland Pavilion / ZHIFEI ARCHITECTURE DESIGN - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of ZHIFEI ARCHITECTURE DESIGN

Text description provided by the architects. In response to the growing desire to escape urban concrete jungles, Wuhan LuxeIsland emerges as a natural utopia on the city's fringe. This cultural tourism destination, conceived by Wuhan Wide Horizon Real Estate, embodies a vision of harmonious coexistence between people and the environment. Guided by a "low-intervention, high-integration" philosophy, the project allows nature to take center stage while architecture and landscape engage in continuous dialogue, weaving a coherent narrative of nature from macro scale to minute detail.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ZHIFEI ARCHITECTURE DESIGN
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureChina
Cite: "Wuhan LuxeIsland Pavilion / ZHIFEI ARCHITECTURE DESIGN" 28 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035355/wuhan-luxeisland-pavilion-zhifei-architecture-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags