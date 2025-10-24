WEAVE House / 2321Architects

+ 24

Houses • Saitama, Japan Architects: 2321Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 109 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Hiroki Kawata

Lead Architect: Ryuichi Ozaki

Category: Houses

Structural Engineer: soaps

City: Saitama

Country: Japan

"Weave" takes its name from the ideas of interlacing and spinning. The house pursues a living environment with a tangible "grain," woven from natural materials, passive performance, and everyday culture. Rather than leaning one-sidedly on technical metrics, it layers light and wind, materiality, and the rituals of daily life with care, seeking a stance that is attentive to the environment and a form of architecture that stays close to how people actually live.