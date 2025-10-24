AS ABOVE SO BELOW / KHAA (Kuo+Huang and Associates)

•
Xihu, Taiwan
-
Architects: KHAA (Kuo+Huang and Associates)
- Area: 60 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:OS studio, 也行影像製作公司, Olivier Marceny
-
Lead Architects: Hsuyuan Kuo
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Cultural Architecture
- Lead Team: Hsuyuan Kuo, Effie Huang
- Design Team: Jing-Jia Huang
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Envision
- City: Xihu
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. Invited by a traditional Taiwanese steel enterprise, KHAA seeks to transform the public's perception of steel from heaviness and rigidity into lightness and flexibility. Through this project, steel structures are reimagined as three small architectural compositions, each a gentle verse singing of poetry and song.