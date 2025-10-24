AS ABOVE SO BELOW / KHAA (Kuo+Huang and Associates)

+ 20

Category: Cultural Architecture

Lead Team: Hsuyuan Kuo, Effie Huang

Design Team: Jing-Jia Huang

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Envision

City: Xihu

Country: Taiwan

Text description provided by the architects. Invited by a traditional Taiwanese steel enterprise, KHAA seeks to transform the public's perception of steel from heaviness and rigidity into lightness and flexibility. Through this project, steel structures are reimagined as three small architectural compositions, each a gentle verse singing of poetry and song.