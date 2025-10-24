Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  AS ABOVE SO BELOW / KHAA (Kuo+Huang and Associates)

AS ABOVE SO BELOW / KHAA (Kuo+Huang and Associates)

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Cultural Architecture
Xihu, Taiwan
  • Lead Team: Hsuyuan Kuo, Effie Huang
  • Design Team: Jing-Jia Huang
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Envision
  • City: Xihu
  • Country: Taiwan
AS ABOVE SO BELOW / KHAA (Kuo+Huang and Associates) - Exterior Photography
© 也行影像製作公司

Text description provided by the architects. Invited by a traditional Taiwanese steel enterprise, KHAA seeks to transform the public's perception of steel from heaviness and rigidity into lightness and flexibility. Through this project, steel structures are reimagined as three small architectural compositions, each a gentle verse singing of poetry and song.

KHAA (Kuo+Huang and Associates)
Steel

Cultural Architecture Taiwan

Top #Tags