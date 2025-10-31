Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Store, Retail Interiors
Padova, Italy
  • Architects: Architettura Tommasi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcello Mariana
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  iGuzzini, Sitland
  • Lead Architects: Architettura Tommasi
  • Tissues: Sitland
  • Wood And Iron: Artwood
  • Wood Restoration: Soppelsa restorator
  • City: Padova
  • Country: Italy
Zoii Kids Retail Space / Architettura Tommasi - Interior Photography
© Marcello Mariana

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the renovation of a retail space dedicated to children's clothing, located in the historic city center of Padua, near Piazza dei Signori. The intervention carefully balances respect for the existing architectural heritage with the introduction of contemporary design elements aimed at creating a playful and engaging environment for children.

Architettura Tommasi
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsItaly
Cite: "Zoii Kids Retail Space / Architettura Tommasi" 31 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035335/zoii-kids-retail-space-architettura-tommasi> ISSN 0719-8884

