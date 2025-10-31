Zoii Kids Retail Space / Architettura Tommasi

+ 16

Category: Store, Retail Interiors

Tissues: Sitland

Wood And Iron: Artwood

Wood Restoration: Soppelsa restorator

City: Padova

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the renovation of a retail space dedicated to children's clothing, located in the historic city center of Padua, near Piazza dei Signori. The intervention carefully balances respect for the existing architectural heritage with the introduction of contemporary design elements aimed at creating a playful and engaging environment for children.