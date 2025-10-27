Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Casa Condriada / LA^arc Architecture

Casa Condriada / LA^arc Architecture

Casa Condriada / LA^arc Architecture

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Lefkada, Greece
  • Category: Houses
  • Senior Architect: Maria Daliouri
  • Junior Architect: Aggeliki Oikonomou
  • Curation: 10AM Apotheke, 10AM Lofts, Eva Papadaki
  • Artist Marble Craftsman: Theodore Psychoyos
  • Artist – Ceramics: Yiorgos Trichas
  • City: Lefkada
  • Country: Greece
Casa Condriada / LA^arc Architecture - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Column
© George Messaritakis

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Condriada emerges on the western slopes of Lefkada as a residence in deep dialogue with its site, its cultural roots, and contemporary design. The project draws inspiration from the dramatic topography and the boundless horizon of the Ionian Sea, where the shifting light animates the architecture throughout the day. Its name, derived from the Venetian dialect word for "great stone," reflects both the geological identity of the site and the owners' cultural background, merging Venetian echoes with Mediterranean traditions. The conceptual foundation of the house was to create a manifesto of place, an architecture that is at once rooted in heritage and liberated through modern refinement. More than a summer retreat, the residence is conceived as a vessel for art, a living gallery where spatial experience and artistic expression intertwine seamlessly.

About this office
LA^arc Architecture
Office

Stone

Residential Architecture, Houses, Greece

Materials and Tags

