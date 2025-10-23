Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. Brazil
  5. Educational Area of the Exhibition 'A River does not Exist Alone' / Estudio Flume

Educational Area of the Exhibition 'A River does not Exist Alone' / Estudio Flume

Save

Educational Area of the Exhibition 'A River does not Exist Alone' / Estudio Flume - Image 2 of 14Educational Area of the Exhibition 'A River does not Exist Alone' / Estudio Flume - Image 3 of 14Educational Area of the Exhibition 'A River does not Exist Alone' / Estudio Flume - Image 4 of 14Educational Area of the Exhibition 'A River does not Exist Alone' / Estudio Flume - Image 5 of 14Educational Area of the Exhibition 'A River does not Exist Alone' / Estudio Flume - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Temporary Installations
Belém, Brazil
  • Architects: Estudio Flume
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ana Dias
  • Lead Architects: Noelia Monteiro, Christian Teshirogi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Educational Area of the Exhibition 'A River does not Exist Alone' / Estudio Flume - Image 6 of 14
© Ana Dias

Text description provided by the architects. The educational pavilion integrates the exhibition "A river does not exist alone," a project by the Tomie Ohtake Institute, curated by Sabrina Fontenele and Vânia Leal, created to engage with the urgent themes brought forth by the 30th UN Conference on Climate Change (COP 30). The proposal reaffirms the Flume Studio's vocation to understand architecture as a tool for social and environmental impact. The structure proposes a gesture of lightness and integration with the landscape of the Zoobotanical Park, translating principles of sustainability and territorial listening into an architectural and educational experience.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio Flume
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsBrazil
Cite: "Educational Area of the Exhibition 'A River does not Exist Alone' / Estudio Flume" [Espaço Educativo da Exposição Um rio não existe sozinho / Estudio Flume] 23 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035308/educational-area-of-the-exhibition-a-river-does-not-exist-alone-estudio-flume> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags