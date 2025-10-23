Educational Area of the Exhibition 'A River does not Exist Alone' / Estudio Flume

+ 9

Text description provided by the architects. The educational pavilion integrates the exhibition "A river does not exist alone," a project by the Tomie Ohtake Institute, curated by Sabrina Fontenele and Vânia Leal, created to engage with the urgent themes brought forth by the 30th UN Conference on Climate Change (COP 30). The proposal reaffirms the Flume Studio's vocation to understand architecture as a tool for social and environmental impact. The structure proposes a gesture of lightness and integration with the landscape of the Zoobotanical Park, translating principles of sustainability and territorial listening into an architectural and educational experience.