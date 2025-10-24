House MU / Sal Arquitetos

+ 18

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Isabel Franco, Gonçalo Claro, Tiago Ventura

City: São Roque

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The House MU is located in the parish of São Roque, municipality of Ponta Delgada, on the island of São Miguel, Azores, integrating into a growing urban-residential context marked by proximity to the sea and the strong presence of the island's characteristic natural landscape. The land where it is situated is in a consolidated residential area, benefiting simultaneously from a direct relationship with the urban fabric and the sea.