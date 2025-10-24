Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
House MU / Sal Arquitetos

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
São Roque, Portugal
  Architects: Sal Arquitetos
  Year: 2025
    Photographs: Pedro Machado Photographer
    Manufacturers: Danko Caixilharia
  Lead Architect: Rui Sabino de Sousa
© Pedro Machado Photographer

Text description provided by the architects. The House MU is located in the parish of São Roque, municipality of Ponta Delgada, on the island of São Miguel, Azores, integrating into a growing urban-residential context marked by proximity to the sea and the strong presence of the island's characteristic natural landscape. The land where it is situated is in a consolidated residential area, benefiting simultaneously from a direct relationship with the urban fabric and the sea.

Sal Arquitetos
Sal Arquitetos
