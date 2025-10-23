Fours Bakery Signature / Mor studio

+ 32

Category: Coffee Shop

Lead Team: Nguyen Manh Linh

Design Team: Pham Huyen My, Pham Khanh Ly

Technical Team: Nguyen Khanh Linh

General Contractor: SSPACE TS., JSC

City: Hanoi

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Fours Bakery was conceived as an "open bakery workshop" – a space where the process of making becomes a language of human connection. Located in a restored French colonial villa in the heart of Hanoi's Old Quarter, the project stands at the intersection of memory, time, and craftsmanship.