  Fours Bakery Signature / Mor studio

Fours Bakery Signature / Mor studio

Fours Bakery Signature / Mor studio - Image 2 of 37Fours Bakery Signature / Mor studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Brick, Table, ChairFours Bakery Signature / Mor studio - Interior Photography, WoodFours Bakery Signature / Mor studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Glass, ChairFours Bakery Signature / Mor studio - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop
Hanoi, Vietnam
  • Architects: Mor studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Le Duy Hung
  • Lead Architects: Nguyen Manh Linh
  • Category: Coffee Shop
  • Lead Team: Nguyen Manh Linh
  • Design Team: Pham Huyen My, Pham Khanh Ly
  • Technical Team: Nguyen Khanh Linh
  • General Contractor: SSPACE TS., JSC
  • City: Hanoi
  • Country: Vietnam
Save this picture!
Fours Bakery Signature / Mor studio - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Le Duy Hung

Text description provided by the architects. Fours Bakery was conceived as an "open bakery workshop" – a space where the process of making becomes a language of human connection. Located in a restored French colonial villa in the heart of Hanoi's Old Quarter, the project stands at the intersection of memory, time, and craftsmanship.

Project gallery

About this office
Mor studio
Office

Cite: "Fours Bakery Signature / Mor studio" 23 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035278/fours-bakery-signature-mor-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

