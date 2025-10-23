Fours Bakery Signature / Mor studio

•
Hanoi, Vietnam
Architects: Mor studio
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Le Duy Hung
Lead Architects: Nguyen Manh Linh
- Category: Coffee Shop
- Lead Team: Nguyen Manh Linh
- Design Team: Pham Huyen My, Pham Khanh Ly
- Technical Team: Nguyen Khanh Linh
- General Contractor: SSPACE TS., JSC
- City: Hanoi
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. Fours Bakery was conceived as an "open bakery workshop" – a space where the process of making becomes a language of human connection. Located in a restored French colonial villa in the heart of Hanoi's Old Quarter, the project stands at the intersection of memory, time, and craftsmanship.