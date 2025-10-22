Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Jacona House / TAAB

Jacona House / TAAB

Save

Jacona House / TAAB - Exterior PhotographyJacona House / TAAB - Interior Photography, Living Room, Courtyard, PatioJacona House / TAAB - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam, CountertopJacona House / TAAB - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairJacona House / TAAB - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Jacona de Plancarte, Mexico
  • Architects: TAAB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cesár Belio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Miele, Accesorios Novacasa Zamora, Aluminio Rocalum, Construlita Guadalajara, Herrería Taller Limón, Porcelanosa Grupo
  • Lead Architects: Diego Torres Guízar, Diana Ortiz Moreno
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jacona House / TAAB - Exterior Photography
© Cesár Belio

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the banks of the Celio River in Jacona, Michoacán, the house rests on a triangular plot of land, with one of its edges curved, just like the corner closest to the water. The perimeter wall arises from this shape, folds, opens to welcome, and then wraps around the gardens as if cradling them, with a movement inspired by the river adjacent to the property.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TAAB
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Jacona House / TAAB" [Casa Jacona / TAAB] 22 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035272/jacona-house-taab> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags