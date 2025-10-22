Jacona House / TAAB

-
Architects: TAAB
- Area: 600 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Cesár Belio
-
Manufacturers: Miele, Accesorios Novacasa Zamora, Aluminio Rocalum, Construlita Guadalajara, Herrería Taller Limón, Porcelanosa Grupo
-
Lead Architects: Diego Torres Guízar, Diana Ortiz Moreno
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Team: Fabiola Cruz García
- Interior Design: Estudio Karla Vázquez
- Structural Calculation: Daniel Torres Barragán
- Work Residence: Austreberto Zarco Contreras, Eduardo García García
- City: Jacona de Plancarte
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the banks of the Celio River in Jacona, Michoacán, the house rests on a triangular plot of land, with one of its edges curved, just like the corner closest to the water. The perimeter wall arises from this shape, folds, opens to welcome, and then wraps around the gardens as if cradling them, with a movement inspired by the river adjacent to the property.