Jacona House / TAAB

Houses • Jacona de Plancarte, Mexico Architects: TAAB

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Cesár Belio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Miele Accesorios Novacasa Zamora , Aluminio Rocalum , Construlita Guadalajara , Herrería Taller Limón , Porcelanosa Grupo Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Diego Torres Guízar, Diana Ortiz Moreno

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the banks of the Celio River in Jacona, Michoacán, the house rests on a triangular plot of land, with one of its edges curved, just like the corner closest to the water. The perimeter wall arises from this shape, folds, opens to welcome, and then wraps around the gardens as if cradling them, with a movement inspired by the river adjacent to the property.