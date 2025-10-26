Providence House / MMCV

-
Architects: MMCV
- Area: 295 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Juan Müller
-
Manufacturers: FLOS, Helmut, Huup, La Base Studio
-
Lead Architects: Sergio Mizraji, Gustavo Losa, Juan Francisco Cerviño
Text description provided by the architects. Leaving the bustling capital, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, along Provincial Route 52 is the La Providencia Resort & Country Club complex. Surrounded by country clubs and traditional estates, it is one of the growing neighborhoods in the Ezeiza district. Within the complex, the proposal occupies a lot within the imposed organic layout, with three open fronts and a back of the lot oriented to the north.