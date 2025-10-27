Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
House in Los Llanos / Pepa Diaz Arquitecta

  Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses, Restoration
Lorca, Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The house in the Llanos is a timeless and eclectic home, which has undergone the partial restoration of an almost ruin; little remained of it initially, but it was the childhood home of the owner. In accordance with the Architecture Quality Law, efforts have been made to harmoniously integrate it into the landscape, through a contribution adapted to economic, environmental, and social sustainability, managing local resources, reusing, and recycling materials to the extent they could be salvaged, thus contributing to a circular economy process. It has been conceived and designed not only from a physical expression but also as a cultural and identity fact, deeply connecting the place to the inhabitant and their family.

