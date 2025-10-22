Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community
  4. China
  5. HE INTERACTION Community / PMT Partners

HE INTERACTION Community / PMT Partners

Save

HE INTERACTION Community / PMT Partners - Image 1 of 32HE INTERACTION Community / PMT Partners - Interior Photography, Kitchen, GlassHE INTERACTION Community / PMT Partners - Image 3 of 32HE INTERACTION Community / PMT Partners - Image 4 of 32HE INTERACTION Community / PMT Partners - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Community
Foshan, China
  • Interior Designers: PMT Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  270
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Zhe Zeng, Liky Lam, PMT Partners
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arrow, Florina Ceramics, Nippon Paint, hesper
  • Lead Architects: Yan Hu, Weihao Zhao, Zhe zeng
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In 2022, the HE Foundation launched the " HE INTERACTION" project, and jointly with Shunde District Social Innovation Center, GUANGZHOU ACADEMY OF FINE ARTS, and 7+5 Public Welfare Design Organization, launched a community art creation plan based on the excavation and research of local culture - through space transformation, exhibitions, and continuous output of multicultural activities, talents are gradually transformed, promoting their promotion of regional artistic vitality and building a sustainable regional art ecology. It is committed to building a platform for community and social interaction and integration, forming a social network that pays attention to community art creation issues, and gradually becoming a model of regional continuous innovation, providing a practical model for the overall exploration of community art development in China.

Save this picture!
HE INTERACTION Community / PMT Partners - Exterior Photography
© Liky Lam
Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
PMT Partners
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityChina
Cite: "HE INTERACTION Community / PMT Partners" 22 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035255/he-interaction-community-pmt-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags