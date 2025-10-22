HE INTERACTION Community / PMT Partners

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. In 2022, the HE Foundation launched the " HE INTERACTION" project, and jointly with Shunde District Social Innovation Center, GUANGZHOU ACADEMY OF FINE ARTS, and 7+5 Public Welfare Design Organization, launched a community art creation plan based on the excavation and research of local culture - through space transformation, exhibitions, and continuous output of multicultural activities, talents are gradually transformed, promoting their promotion of regional artistic vitality and building a sustainable regional art ecology. It is committed to building a platform for community and social interaction and integration, forming a social network that pays attention to community art creation issues, and gradually becoming a model of regional continuous innovation, providing a practical model for the overall exploration of community art development in China.