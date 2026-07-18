Laranjeiras House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

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Architects: Felipe Hess Arquitetos
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Fran Parente
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Lead Architects: Felipe Hess, João Paulo Carrascoza, Ana Falcão
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Text description provided by the architects. Located on a standard lot with a direct view of the canal, Laranjeiras House was conceived from the relationship between volumetric restraint and spatial lightness. With approximately 450 m² and four suites, the project handles a dense program without compromising the fluidity or luminosity of the spaces.