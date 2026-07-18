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Laranjeiras House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

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Laranjeiras House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyLaranjeiras House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairLaranjeiras House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairLaranjeiras House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyLaranjeiras House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - More Images+ 25

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Felipe Hess Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Lead Architects: Felipe Hess, João Paulo Carrascoza, Ana Falcão
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Laranjeiras House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a standard lot with a direct view of the canal, Laranjeiras House was conceived from the relationship between volumetric restraint and spatial lightness. With approximately 450 m² and four suites, the project handles a dense program without compromising the fluidity or luminosity of the spaces.

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Cite: "Laranjeiras House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos" [Casa Laranjeiras / Felipe Hess Arquitetos] 18 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035230/laranjeiras-house-felipe-hess-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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