  Wooster Penthouse / FORRM Architects

Wooster Penthouse / FORRM Architects

Wooster Penthouse / FORRM Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, GlassWooster Penthouse / FORRM Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, DoorWooster Penthouse / FORRM Architects - Image 4 of 16Wooster Penthouse / FORRM Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony, HandrailWooster Penthouse / FORRM Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, House Interiors
New York, United States
  • Architects: FORRM Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1600 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicholas Venezia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cosentino, Alumil, Porcelanosa Grupo, WASCO Skylights
  • Technical Team: Jonathan Arcila-Garcia
  • Design Team: FORRM Architects
  • Office Lead Architects: Jeremy Reed, Ludmilla Raphael
  • City: New York
  • Country: United States
Wooster Penthouse / FORRM Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Glass
© Nicholas Venezia

Text description provided by the architects. After a devastating fire destroyed the interior of this Wooster Street penthouse apartment, the owners took the opportunity to turn it into something special. Located in a historic brick former warehouse building with an underutilized outdoor space, they wanted to maximize the exterior and modernize the interior. To create a connection between inside and out, layout flexibility, and more light at the lower level with a modest construction budget, every decision needed to count.

About this office
FORRM Architects
Office

Residential Architecture, Houses, Interior Design, Residential Interiors, House Interiors, United States
Cite: "Wooster Penthouse / FORRM Architects" 25 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035223/wooster-penthouse-forrm-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

