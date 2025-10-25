Wooster Penthouse / FORRM Architects

+ 11

Category: Houses, House Interiors

Technical Team: Jonathan Arcila-Garcia

Design Team: FORRM Architects

Office Lead Architects: Jeremy Reed, Ludmilla Raphael

City: New York

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. After a devastating fire destroyed the interior of this Wooster Street penthouse apartment, the owners took the opportunity to turn it into something special. Located in a historic brick former warehouse building with an underutilized outdoor space, they wanted to maximize the exterior and modernize the interior. To create a connection between inside and out, layout flexibility, and more light at the lower level with a modest construction budget, every decision needed to count.