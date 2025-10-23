Ramos Residence / Venn Studio

+ 12

Residential Architecture, Houses • Manhattan Beach, United States Architects: Venn Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3973 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Justin Chung

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cambria , Cerimicah , Crate & Barrel , Ferguson , Hubbardton Forge , Lightopia , RH , Rock Mill Stone , Siemon and Salazar , Weathershield

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Gabbi Sun

Design Team: Venn Studio

General Contractor: Beach House Design and Development

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ashley and Vance Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Obando & Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Norcal Engineering

Landscape Architecture: Rob Jones Landscape

City: Manhattan Beach

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. John and Carmen Ramos have lived in their quirky 1950s ranch house for 20+ years and needed a new space that would reflect their relaxed, yet sophisticated coastal lifestyle. A new home was designed in place of the old with a ground floor master suite, a new second floor with terraces designed for indoor-outdoor living, and enough space to host the entire family.