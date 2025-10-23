Ramos Residence / Venn Studio

•
Manhattan Beach, United States
Architects: Venn Studio
- Area: 3973 ft²
- Year: 2022
Photographs:Justin Chung
Manufacturers: Cambria, Cerimicah, Crate & Barrel, Ferguson, Hubbardton Forge, Lightopia, RH, Rock Mill Stone, Siemon and Salazar, Weathershield
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Gabbi Sun
- Design Team: Venn Studio
- General Contractor: Beach House Design and Development
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ashley and Vance Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Obando & Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Norcal Engineering
- Landscape Architecture: Rob Jones Landscape
- City: Manhattan Beach
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. John and Carmen Ramos have lived in their quirky 1950s ranch house for 20+ years and needed a new space that would reflect their relaxed, yet sophisticated coastal lifestyle. A new home was designed in place of the old with a ground floor master suite, a new second floor with terraces designed for indoor-outdoor living, and enough space to host the entire family.