Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Ramos Residence / Venn Studio

Ramos Residence / Venn Studio

Save

Ramos Residence / Venn Studio - Interior Photography, Door, Concrete, CourtyardRamos Residence / Venn Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Sofa, Chair, LightingRamos Residence / Venn Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, DoorRamos Residence / Venn Studio - Exterior Photography, Door, Garden, CourtyardRamos Residence / Venn Studio - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Manhattan Beach, United States
  • Architects: Venn Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3973 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Justin Chung
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cambria, Cerimicah, Crate & Barrel, Ferguson, Hubbardton Forge, Lightopia, RH, Rock Mill Stone, Siemon and Salazar, Weathershield
  • Lead Team: Gabbi Sun
  • Design Team: Venn Studio
  • General Contractor: Beach House Design and Development
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ashley and Vance Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Obando & Associates
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Norcal Engineering
  • Landscape Architecture: Rob Jones Landscape
  • City: Manhattan Beach
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ramos Residence / Venn Studio - Exterior Photography, Door, Garden, Courtyard
© Justin Chung

Text description provided by the architects. John and Carmen Ramos have lived in their quirky 1950s ranch house for 20+ years and needed a new space that would reflect their relaxed, yet sophisticated coastal lifestyle. A new home was designed in place of the old with a ground floor master suite, a new second floor with terraces designed for indoor-outdoor living, and enough space to host the entire family.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Venn Studio
Office

Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Ramos Residence / Venn Studio" 23 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035222/ramos-residence-venn-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags