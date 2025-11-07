Mohegan Trail Residence / Bates Masi + Architects

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. The design for this home is derived from the challenges of building on a remote island in the Northeast with very limited access to tradespeople and building materials. With no cargo boat or barge access to the island, all equipment and materials must arrive by passenger ferry within strict size and weight limits. The home on a coastal bluff must also be durable to withstand violent storms and simple to repair due to the limited access to tradespeople.