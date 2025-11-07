Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Mohegan Trail Residence / Bates Masi + Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Houses
New Shoreham, United States
  • Architects: Bates Masi + Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2400 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bates Masi + Architects
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arcadia Custom, Brizo, Cle Tile
Mohegan Trail Residence / Bates Masi + Architects - Image 2 of 19
© Bates Masi + Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The design for this home is derived from the challenges of building on a remote island in the Northeast with very limited access to tradespeople and building materials. With no cargo boat or barge access to the island, all equipment and materials must arrive by passenger ferry within strict size and weight limits. The home on a coastal bluff must also be durable to withstand violent storms and simple to repair due to the limited access to tradespeople.

Cite: "Mohegan Trail Residence / Bates Masi + Architects" 07 Nov 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags