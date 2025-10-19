House in Akashi / Akio Isshiki Architects

•
Akashi, Japan
-
Architects: Akio Isshiki Architects
- Area: 77 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Yosuke Ohtake, Brook James
-
Lead Architect: Akio Isshiki
- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Renovation
- Construction: Sasahara Construction
- Gardener: abcde studio
- City: Akashi
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. When you hold a seashell to your ear, you hear the sound of the sea. I wonder who first said that? As a child, I found it strange that I could indeed hear something like waves crashing. I imagined the source of the sound deep within the spiral, or perhaps a hidden hole leading to a distant southern island. Seashells have a mysterious charm. Their iridescent interiors feel empty yet somehow full of sound, the scent of the sea, the memory of life, or even layers of time.