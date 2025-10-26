Palazzo Vittoria Building Renovation / CLAB Architettura

•
Bardolino, Italy
-
Architects: CLAB Architettura
- Area: 345 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Andrea Ceriani
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation
- Design Team: CLAB Architettura
- City: Bardolino
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Built around 1925 and located along the tree-lined avenue that once connected Bardolino's town center to the Lake Garda railway station (now dismissed), Palazzo Vittoria has undergone a renovation project aimed at reconciling a conservative approach to the historic structure with a contemporary reinterpretation of both its interior and exterior spaces.