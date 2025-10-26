Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Palazzo Vittoria Building Renovation / CLAB Architettura

Palazzo Vittoria Building Renovation / CLAB Architettura

Palazzo Vittoria Building Renovation / CLAB Architettura - Exterior Photography, Facade, BalconyPalazzo Vittoria Building Renovation / CLAB Architettura - Interior Photography, ConcretePalazzo Vittoria Building Renovation / CLAB Architettura - Image 4 of 34Palazzo Vittoria Building Renovation / CLAB Architettura - Exterior Photography, ConcretePalazzo Vittoria Building Renovation / CLAB Architettura - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Renovation
Bardolino, Italy
Palazzo Vittoria Building Renovation / CLAB Architettura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony
© Andrea Ceriani

Text description provided by the architects. Built around 1925 and located along the tree-lined avenue that once connected Bardolino's town center to the Lake Garda railway station (now dismissed), Palazzo Vittoria has undergone a renovation project aimed at reconciling a conservative approach to the historic structure with a contemporary reinterpretation of both its interior and exterior spaces.

About this office
CLAB Architettura
Material

Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationItaly

Cite: "Palazzo Vittoria Building Renovation / CLAB Architettura" 26 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035186/palazzo-vittoria-building-renovation-clab-architettura> ISSN 0719-8884

