Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. The Royal Park Hotel Ginza 6 chome / Mitsubishi Jisho Design

The Royal Park Hotel Ginza 6 chome / Mitsubishi Jisho Design

Save

The Royal Park Hotel Ginza 6 chome / Mitsubishi Jisho Design - Image 2 of 17The Royal Park Hotel Ginza 6 chome / Mitsubishi Jisho Design - Exterior Photography, FacadeThe Royal Park Hotel Ginza 6 chome / Mitsubishi Jisho Design - Interior Photography, WoodThe Royal Park Hotel Ginza 6 chome / Mitsubishi Jisho Design - Exterior PhotographyThe Royal Park Hotel Ginza 6 chome / Mitsubishi Jisho Design - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by ArchDaily Team
Hospitality Architecture
Tokyo, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Royal Park Hotel Ginza 6 chome / Mitsubishi Jisho Design - Exterior Photography
© SS / Sode Naomichi

Text description provided by the architects. A new 273-room lodging-focused hotel is planned along Showa-dori in Ginza 6-chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Rising 15 stories above ground with one basement level, the project occupies a site in one of Japan's most celebrated commercial districts, where international visitors and local culture converge.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Mitsubishi Jisho Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "The Royal Park Hotel Ginza 6 chome / Mitsubishi Jisho Design" 18 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035182/the-royal-park-hotel-ginza-6-chome-mitsubishi-jisho-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags