The Royal Park Hotel Ginza 6 chome / Mitsubishi Jisho Design

•
Tokyo, Japan
-
Architects: Mitsubishi Jisho Design
- Area: 900 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:GRAFILM / Seiya Aoki, SS / Sode Naomichi
-
Lead Architects: Michio Koda
- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Lead Team: Satoshi Shimizu
- Design Team: Yasumichi Tanaka, Kimio Osako, So Sejima, Ryo Isaka
- Interior Design: HBA
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: STYLE MA'TEC
- City: Tokyo
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. A new 273-room lodging-focused hotel is planned along Showa-dori in Ginza 6-chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Rising 15 stories above ground with one basement level, the project occupies a site in one of Japan's most celebrated commercial districts, where international visitors and local culture converge.