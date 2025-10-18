The Royal Park Hotel Ginza 6 chome / Mitsubishi Jisho Design

+ 12

Category: Hospitality Architecture

Lead Team: Satoshi Shimizu

Design Team: Yasumichi Tanaka, Kimio Osako, So Sejima, Ryo Isaka

Interior Design: HBA

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: STYLE MA'TEC

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. A new 273-room lodging-focused hotel is planned along Showa-dori in Ginza 6-chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Rising 15 stories above ground with one basement level, the project occupies a site in one of Japan's most celebrated commercial districts, where international visitors and local culture converge.