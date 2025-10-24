Galeo Pavilion / Stanaćev Granados

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Curated by Valentina Díaz
Other
Matanzas, Chile
  Architects: Stanaćev Granados
  Area:  60
  Year:  2021
  Category: Other
  Structure: Stanaćev Granados
  Interior And Furniture Design: Stanaćev Granados
  Lightning: Stanaćev Granados
  Green Roof Landscaping: Joaquín Lobato
  Construction: Mauricio Barría
  City: Matanzas
  Country: Chile
© Marcos Zegers

Text description provided by the architects. The project, known as the Galeo Pavilion, was commissioned by a client seeking a separate lodging unit on their coastal property in Chorrillos, central Chile, intended primarily for adolescents and their guests, while remaining near the family's main holiday residence. The client's brief was exceptionally direct, requiring an 8 by 8-meter freestanding pavilion on an already prepared clearing, with earthworks completed and construction slated to start within one month.

