Galeo Pavilion / Stanaćev Granados

Text description provided by the architects. The project, known as the Galeo Pavilion, was commissioned by a client seeking a separate lodging unit on their coastal property in Chorrillos, central Chile, intended primarily for adolescents and their guests, while remaining near the family's main holiday residence. The client's brief was exceptionally direct, requiring an 8 by 8-meter freestanding pavilion on an already prepared clearing, with earthworks completed and construction slated to start within one month.