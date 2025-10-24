Galeo Pavilion / Stanaćev Granados

+ 18

Other • Matanzas, Chile Architects: Stanaćev Granados

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 60 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Category: Other

Structure: Stanaćev Granados

Interior And Furniture Design: Stanaćev Granados

Lightning: Stanaćev Granados

Green Roof Landscaping: Joaquín Lobato

Construction: Mauricio Barría

City: Matanzas

Country: Chile

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project, known as the Galeo Pavilion, was commissioned by a client seeking a separate lodging unit on their coastal property in Chorrillos, central Chile, intended primarily for adolescents and their guests, while remaining near the family's main holiday residence. The client's brief was exceptionally direct, requiring an 8 by 8-meter freestanding pavilion on an already prepared clearing, with earthworks completed and construction slated to start within one month.