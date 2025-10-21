French Creek Workshops House / Wittman Estes

•
Snohomish, United States
-
Architects: Wittman Estes
- Area: 2471 m²
-
Photographs:Andrew Pogue
-
-
-
-
-
Civil Engineer: LPD Engineering, Jennifer Argraves
-
Geotechnical Engineer: Geo Group Northwest, Adam Gaston
- Category: Houses, Sustainability
- Design Principal: Matt Wittman
- Landscape Principal: Jody Estes
- Project Architect: Ashton Wesely
- Architecture: Wittman Estes
- City: Snohomish
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. This home for a newly retired couple sits beside a wetland on a four-and-a-half-acre site once used as an animal sanctuary. Conceived as a serene retreat immersed in nature, it offers comfort and beauty throughout the seasons, sheltering its occupants during the cool, rainy months and opening outward during the dry, warm season.