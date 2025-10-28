Vertical Tube House - Kam and Ly House / HGAA + Jien Jun + naïve practice + Taewon Park

•
Hanoi, Vietnam
-
Architects: HGAA, Jien Jun, Taewon Park, naïve practice
- Area: 320 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Daisy Ziyan Zhang
-
Manufacturers: Artsteel, GiaLong
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Il Hwan Kim - naïve practice
- Design Team: HGAA, Jien Jun, naïve practice, Taewon Park
- General Contractor: Dao.CC
- City: Hanoi
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. This vertically proportioned single-family house project started from two narratives: a very personal story of the client couple and the very generic principles of dwelling types in Hanoi's climate.