World
Waterhouse Residence / o y a m a + Julia Manaças Architecte

Waterhouse Residence / o y a m a + Julia Manaças Architecte - Exterior PhotographyWaterhouse Residence / o y a m a + Julia Manaças Architecte - Exterior Photography, BrickWaterhouse Residence / o y a m a + Julia Manaças Architecte - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaWaterhouse Residence / o y a m a + Julia Manaças Architecte - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Chair, GlassWaterhouse Residence / o y a m a + Julia Manaças Architecte - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Sutton, Canada
  • Architects: Julia Manaças Architecte, o y a m a
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  260
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alex Lesage
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Adurra, Jeta, Lambert & fils, Stuv
Save this picture!
Waterhouse Residence / o y a m a + Julia Manaças Architecte - Exterior Photography
© Alex Lesage

Text description provided by the architects. Standing on the vacant lot for the first time, it is hard not to be overwhelmed by the surroundings. The Green Mountains in the distance, the pond, the ferns, the erratic boulders, the wildflowers, and the rolling landscape are just a few of the incredible natural wonders all around.

About this office
Julia Manaças Architecte
Office
o y a m a
Office

