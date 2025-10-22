Waterhouse Residence / o y a m a + Julia Manaças Architecte

+ 26

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Julia Manaças, Theodore Oyama

City: Sutton

Country: Canada

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Standing on the vacant lot for the first time, it is hard not to be overwhelmed by the surroundings. The Green Mountains in the distance, the pond, the ferns, the erratic boulders, the wildflowers, and the rolling landscape are just a few of the incredible natural wonders all around.