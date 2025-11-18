Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Baw Beese House / Disbrow Iannuzzi

Residential Architecture, Houses
Hillsdale, United States
  • Architects: Disbrow Iannuzzi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4300 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
    Photographs:Round Three Photography
    Manufacturers:  Fisher & Paykel, Astria, Brizo Kitchen and Bath, ILVE, Kohler, Marvin, Nakamoto Forestry North America, Rais
  • Lead Architect: David Iannuzzi
© Round Three Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Hillsdale, MI, Baw Beese House is a multi-generational lakeside vacation retreat. The project is a contextual response to social, familial, community, economic, and health conditions, allowing multiple generations of family members to safely occupy a place together or separately for years to come. The lake house comprises three distinct living areas, which can operate independently or together as a whole, depending on which family members are present at the time.

Disbrow Iannuzzi
Wood

Wood
Cite: "Baw Beese House / Disbrow Iannuzzi" 18 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035163/baw-beese-house-disbrow-iannuzzi> ISSN 0719-8884

