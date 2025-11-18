Baw Beese House / Disbrow Iannuzzi

+ 9

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Hillsdale, MI, Baw Beese House is a multi-generational lakeside vacation retreat. The project is a contextual response to social, familial, community, economic, and health conditions, allowing multiple generations of family members to safely occupy a place together or separately for years to come. The lake house comprises three distinct living areas, which can operate independently or together as a whole, depending on which family members are present at the time.