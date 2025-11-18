Baw Beese House / Disbrow Iannuzzi

•
Hillsdale, United States
-
Architects: Disbrow Iannuzzi
- Area: 4300 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Round Three Photography
-
Manufacturers: Fisher & Paykel, Astria, Brizo Kitchen and Bath, ILVE, Kohler, Marvin, Nakamoto Forestry North America, Rais
-
Lead Architect: David Iannuzzi
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Disbrow Iannuzzi
- Builder: Giraffe Design Build
- City: Hillsdale
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Hillsdale, MI, Baw Beese House is a multi-generational lakeside vacation retreat. The project is a contextual response to social, familial, community, economic, and health conditions, allowing multiple generations of family members to safely occupy a place together or separately for years to come. The lake house comprises three distinct living areas, which can operate independently or together as a whole, depending on which family members are present at the time.