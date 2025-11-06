Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Baoshan Long Beach Winder Tower Complex / DLR Group

Baoshan Long Beach Winder Tower Complex / DLR Group

Baoshan Long Beach Winder Tower Complex / DLR Group

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Commercial Architecture
Baoshan, China
  • Architects: DLR Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  25411
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Chill Shine
  • Design Team: DLR Group
  • Architects Of Record : Arcplus Institute of Shanghai Architectural Design & Research (Excl. Concert Hall), Tongji Architectural Design (Concert Hall)
  • Structural And Mechanical Consultant: WSP
  • Lighting Design: DLR Group
  • Av/Acoustics: Nagata Acoustics
  • Facade Consultant: Shanghai Research Institution of Building Science
  • General Contractor: Shanghai Construction Group
  • Client: Ruitai Development (a company of SIPG)
  • Client Representative: Xinghua Pan - Ruitai Development
  • City: Baoshan
  • Country: China
Baoshan Long Beach Winder Tower Complex / DLR Group - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Chill Shine

Text description provided by the architects. The Shanghai Baoshan Long Beach Winder Tower Complex is strategically located at the Yangtze River estuary beside the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal—Asia's largest and the world's fourth-largest home port. DLR Group won an international design competition with a vision to transform the industrial port into a new waterfront landmark. The complex is 2M SF, bringing together a 180-meter observation tower, a 120-meter Grade-A office building, an 80-meter five-star hotel with 300 keys, a 1,027-seat concert hall, a tunnel operations center, and retail.

Project gallery

DLR Group
GlassSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureChina

Cite: "Baoshan Long Beach Winder Tower Complex / DLR Group" 06 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035162/baoshan-long-beach-winder-tower-complex-dlr-group> ISSN 0719-8884

