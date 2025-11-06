Baoshan Long Beach Winder Tower Complex / DLR Group

+ 31

Category: Offices, Commercial Architecture

Design Team: DLR Group

Architects Of Record : Arcplus Institute of Shanghai Architectural Design & Research (Excl. Concert Hall), Tongji Architectural Design (Concert Hall)

Structural And Mechanical Consultant: WSP

Lighting Design: DLR Group

Av/Acoustics: Nagata Acoustics

Facade Consultant: Shanghai Research Institution of Building Science

General Contractor: Shanghai Construction Group

Client: Ruitai Development (a company of SIPG)

Client Representative: Xinghua Pan - Ruitai Development

City: Baoshan

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Shanghai Baoshan Long Beach Winder Tower Complex is strategically located at the Yangtze River estuary beside the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal—Asia's largest and the world's fourth-largest home port. DLR Group won an international design competition with a vision to transform the industrial port into a new waterfront landmark. The complex is 2M SF, bringing together a 180-meter observation tower, a 120-meter Grade-A office building, an 80-meter five-star hotel with 300 keys, a 1,027-seat concert hall, a tunnel operations center, and retail.