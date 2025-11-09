Studio-Workshop on a Hill / ElliottArchitects

+ 23

Category: Residential Architecture, Extension

Design Team: Matt Elliott, Isaac Robbins, Maggie Kirsch

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Thornton Tomasetti

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Greg Day Lighting

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Claire Betze Building Works, LLC

Engineering & Consulting > Other: ReVision Energy

General Constructing: David Gray Carpentry, MK Purvis Construction

City: Brooklin

Country: United States

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a direct response to the history of the region as well as its surroundings. It transforms what was originally a summer home into a year-round residence and, in doing so, adds uses that allow for this change, specifically a studio and workshops. Using language derived from New England agrarian architecture, formal archetypes and materials such as corrugated metal siding and open-joint rainscreen allude to barns, grain silos, and drying sheds.