Studio-Workshop on a Hill / ElliottArchitects

•
Brooklin, United States
-
Architects: ElliottArchitects
- Area: 3921 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Rob Karosis
-
Manufacturers: Uponor, Klus, Q-Tran, Runtal North America
- Category: Residential Architecture, Extension
- Design Team: Matt Elliott, Isaac Robbins, Maggie Kirsch
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Thornton Tomasetti
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Greg Day Lighting
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Claire Betze Building Works, LLC
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: ReVision Energy
- General Constructing: David Gray Carpentry, MK Purvis Construction
- City: Brooklin
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. This project is a direct response to the history of the region as well as its surroundings. It transforms what was originally a summer home into a year-round residence and, in doing so, adds uses that allow for this change, specifically a studio and workshops. Using language derived from New England agrarian architecture, formal archetypes and materials such as corrugated metal siding and open-joint rainscreen allude to barns, grain silos, and drying sheds.