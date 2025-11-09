Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Studio-Workshop on a Hill / ElliottArchitects

Studio-Workshop on a Hill / ElliottArchitects

Save

Studio-Workshop on a Hill / ElliottArchitects - Exterior PhotographyStudio-Workshop on a Hill / ElliottArchitects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairStudio-Workshop on a Hill / ElliottArchitects - Interior PhotographyStudio-Workshop on a Hill / ElliottArchitects - Exterior PhotographyStudio-Workshop on a Hill / ElliottArchitects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Extension
Brooklin, United States
  • Architects: ElliottArchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3921 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rob Karosis
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Uponor, Klus, Q-Tran, Runtal North America
  • Design Team: Matt Elliott, Isaac Robbins, Maggie Kirsch
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Thornton Tomasetti
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Greg Day Lighting
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Claire Betze Building Works, LLC
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: ReVision Energy
  • General Constructing: David Gray Carpentry, MK Purvis Construction
  • City: Brooklin
  • Country: United States
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Studio-Workshop on a Hill / ElliottArchitects - Exterior Photography
© Rob Karosis

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a direct response to the history of the region as well as its surroundings. It transforms what was originally a summer home into a year-round residence and, in doing so, adds uses that allow for this change, specifically a studio and workshops. Using language derived from New England agrarian architecture, formal archetypes and materials such as corrugated metal siding and open-joint rainscreen allude to barns, grain silos, and drying sheds.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ElliottArchitects
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentExtensionUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentExtensionUnited States
Cite: "Studio-Workshop on a Hill / ElliottArchitects" 09 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035161/studio-workshop-on-a-hill-elliottarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags