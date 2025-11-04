Ceremony of Roses Headquarters / 22RE

-
Architects: 22RE
- Area: 7000 ft²
-
Photographs:Yoshihiro Makino
-
Manufacturers: 22RE, Isamu Noguchi, Pierre Jeanneret, Unknown (Removed), Unknown (Removed)
- Category: Offices, Commercial Architecture
- Office Lead Architects: Dean Levin
- Design Team: 22RE
- City: Los Angeles
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. 22RE, the Los Angeles-based multidisciplinary architecture and design studio, in collaboration with creative director Madeline Denley of Never Far Studios, unveils its latest project: a thoughtfully designed headquarters for Ceremony of Roses, an artist merchandising and brand services company supporting some of the world's top musical creatives. Located in Culver City, the 7,000-square-foot office occupies a transformed 1950s vaulted factory, now a striking and sensuous workspace that supports both the functional needs and creative ambitions of the brand.