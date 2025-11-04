Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. United States
  Ceremony of Roses Headquarters / 22RE

Ceremony of Roses Headquarters / 22RE

+ 20

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Commercial Architecture
Los Angeles, United States
  Architects: 22RE
  Area:  7000 ft²
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Yoshihiro Makino
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  22RE, Isamu Noguchi, Pierre Jeanneret
Ceremony of Roses Headquarters / 22RE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Beam, Glass, Chair
© Yoshihiro Makino

Text description provided by the architects. 22RE, the Los Angeles-based multidisciplinary architecture and design studio, in collaboration with creative director Madeline Denley of Never Far Studios, unveils its latest project: a thoughtfully designed headquarters for Ceremony of Roses, an artist merchandising and brand services company supporting some of the world's top musical creatives. Located in Culver City, the 7,000-square-foot office occupies a transformed 1950s vaulted factory, now a striking and sensuous workspace that supports both the functional needs and creative ambitions of the brand.

About this office
22RE
Office

Cite: "Ceremony of Roses Headquarters / 22RE" 04 Nov 2025. ArchDaily.

