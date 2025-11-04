Ceremony of Roses Headquarters / 22RE

+ 20

Category: Offices, Commercial Architecture

Office Lead Architects: Dean Levin

Design Team: 22RE

City: Los Angeles

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. 22RE, the Los Angeles-based multidisciplinary architecture and design studio, in collaboration with creative director Madeline Denley of Never Far Studios, unveils its latest project: a thoughtfully designed headquarters for Ceremony of Roses, an artist merchandising and brand services company supporting some of the world's top musical creatives. Located in Culver City, the 7,000-square-foot office occupies a transformed 1950s vaulted factory, now a striking and sensuous workspace that supports both the functional needs and creative ambitions of the brand.