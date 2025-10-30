Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Day Job Office / 22RE

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Commercial Architecture, Interior Design
Los Angeles, United States
  • Architects: 22RE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1800 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yoshihiro Makino
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Santa & Cole, 22RE, Nemo Lighting
  • Lead Architects: Dean Levin
Text description provided by the architects. In their latest office conversion, Los Angeles-based design and architecture studio 22RE introduces a vibrant, residentially inspired workplace for LA creative agency Day Job. The 1,800-square-foot building in Glassell Park - formerly the studio of artist Ed Ruscha - sets the tone with an austere monolithic exterior clad in locally sourced Douglas fir and stucco.

"Day Job Office / 22RE" 30 Oct 2025. ArchDaily.

