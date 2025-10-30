Day Job Office / 22RE

•
Los Angeles, United States
-
Architects: 22RE
- Area: 1800 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Yoshihiro Makino
-
Manufacturers: Santa & Cole, 22RE, Nemo Lighting
-
Lead Architects: Dean Levin
- Category: Offices, Commercial Architecture, Interior Design
- Design Team: 22RE
- City: Los Angeles
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. In their latest office conversion, Los Angeles-based design and architecture studio 22RE introduces a vibrant, residentially inspired workplace for LA creative agency Day Job. The 1,800-square-foot building in Glassell Park - formerly the studio of artist Ed Ruscha - sets the tone with an austere monolithic exterior clad in locally sourced Douglas fir and stucco.