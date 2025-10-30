Day Job Office / 22RE

+ 19

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In their latest office conversion, Los Angeles-based design and architecture studio 22RE introduces a vibrant, residentially inspired workplace for LA creative agency Day Job. The 1,800-square-foot building in Glassell Park - formerly the studio of artist Ed Ruscha - sets the tone with an austere monolithic exterior clad in locally sourced Douglas fir and stucco.