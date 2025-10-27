Inglewood Bird Sanctuary Expansion / The Marc Boutin Architectural Collaborative

+ 14

Category: Cultural Architecture, Extension

Lead Team: Marc Boutin

Design Team: Nathaniel Wagenaar, Fatima Rehman, Spencer Andreason, Michelle Smith Cowman

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Entuitive

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Stantec

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Mulvey & Banani

Landscape Architecture: Carson McCulloch Associates Ltd.

General Constructing: Syncon Management Ltd.

City: Calgary

Country: Canada

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This expansion of the existing Nature Centre aims to enhance engagement with and access to the federally designated Inglewood Bird Sanctuary.