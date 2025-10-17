Spinone House / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte

•
Potton, Canada
-
Architects: Jérôme Lapierre Architecte
- Area: 1000 ft²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Maxime Brouillet
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Jérôme Lapierre, Vincent Foster
- Design Team: Jérôme Lapierre Architecte
- City: Potton
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the municipality of the Canton de Potton, Casa Spinone draws inspiration from the introspective character of its surrounding forest, fostering an intimate relationship with nature. Its minimalist placement aims to reduce physical impact while highlighting the site's trees and rocks.