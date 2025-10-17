Spinone House / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte

+ 21

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Jérôme Lapierre, Vincent Foster

Design Team: Jérôme Lapierre Architecte

City: Potton

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the municipality of the Canton de Potton, Casa Spinone draws inspiration from the introspective character of its surrounding forest, fostering an intimate relationship with nature. Its minimalist placement aims to reduce physical impact while highlighting the site's trees and rocks.