Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Canada
  5. Spinone House / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte

Spinone House / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte

Save

Spinone House / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte - Exterior Photography, Wood, ForestSpinone House / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte - Exterior Photography, Wood, DoorSpinone House / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodSpinone House / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte - Interior Photography, Wood, ForestSpinone House / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Potton, Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Spinone House / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte - Exterior Photography, Wood, Forest
© Maxime Brouillet

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the municipality of the Canton de Potton, Casa Spinone draws inspiration from the introspective character of its surrounding forest, fostering an intimate relationship with nature. Its minimalist placement aims to reduce physical impact while highlighting the site's trees and rocks.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Jérôme Lapierre Architecte
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Spinone House / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte" 17 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035152/spinone-house-jerome-lapierre-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags