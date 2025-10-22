House of Espinheira / Partner4Build

•
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
-
Architects: Partner4Build
- Area: 155 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Pedro Machado Photographer
-
Lead Architects: João Luis Rocha Bento, Susana de Abreu Calvão de Oliveira Bento
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- General Construction: Filomeno Pequicho - Majestic Ideas
- City: Caldas da Rainha
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The House of Espinheira was conceived from a concept that combines the pragmatism of form and the materials that provide resistance or protection from natural elements, resulting in a work of refined language. Its genesis lies in a initial gesture of folding, an architectural origami emerging from the simplicity of a paper napkin, exploring the relationship between form and function.