House of Espinheira / Partner4Build

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

General Construction: Filomeno Pequicho - Majestic Ideas

City: Caldas da Rainha

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The House of Espinheira was conceived from a concept that combines the pragmatism of form and the materials that provide resistance or protection from natural elements, resulting in a work of refined language. Its genesis lies in a initial gesture of folding, an architectural origami emerging from the simplicity of a paper napkin, exploring the relationship between form and function.