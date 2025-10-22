Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House of Espinheira / Partner4Build

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
  • Architects: Partner4Build
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  155
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Machado Photographer
  • Lead Architects: João Luis Rocha Bento, Susana de Abreu Calvão de Oliveira Bento
House of Espinheira / Partner4Build - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Machado Photographer

Text description provided by the architects. The House of Espinheira was conceived from a concept that combines the pragmatism of form and the materials that provide resistance or protection from natural elements, resulting in a work of refined language. Its genesis lies in a initial gesture of folding, an architectural origami emerging from the simplicity of a paper napkin, exploring the relationship between form and function.

Partner4Build
