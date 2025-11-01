67-Unit Social Housing Building in Illa Glòries / Vivas Arquitectos + Pau Vidal

-
Architects: Pau Vidal, Vivas Arquitectos
- Area: 9490 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Lead Architects: César Vivas Millaruelo, Cristian Vivas Millaruelo, Pau Vidal
- Category: Social Housing
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Bernuz Fernandez Arquitectes
- Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Eletresjota Tècnics Associats
- Engineering And Consulting > Acoustics: Àurea Acústica
- Engineering And Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Societat Orgànica
- Engineering And Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Joan March Raurell
- Project Management: Jaume Aballí
- City: Barcelona
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The Plaça de les Glòries Catalanes occupies a strategic position in the urban fabric of Barcelona, acting as a convergence point for three of its main arteries: Gran Via, Avinguda Diagonal, and Avinguda Meridiana. Each of these contributes differentiated urban conditions: Gran Via connects to the eastern coastline and promotes mobility that reduces the presence of vehicular traffic; Diagonal structures the Eixample, articulating the connection between the sea and the higher areas of the city; while Meridiana transforms its urban character precisely upon reaching Glòries. This node is also accessed by the historic Ribes road, designed as a civic axis that reinforces pedestrian and cyclist mobility, connecting neighborhoods and facilities in continuity with Clot street.