67-Unit Social Housing Building in Illa Glòries / Vivas Arquitectos + Pau Vidal

Text description provided by the architects. The Plaça de les Glòries Catalanes occupies a strategic position in the urban fabric of Barcelona, acting as a convergence point for three of its main arteries: Gran Via, Avinguda Diagonal, and Avinguda Meridiana. Each of these contributes differentiated urban conditions: Gran Via connects to the eastern coastline and promotes mobility that reduces the presence of vehicular traffic; Diagonal structures the Eixample, articulating the connection between the sea and the higher areas of the city; while Meridiana transforms its urban character precisely upon reaching Glòries. This node is also accessed by the historic Ribes road, designed as a civic axis that reinforces pedestrian and cyclist mobility, connecting neighborhoods and facilities in continuity with Clot street.