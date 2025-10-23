Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. 30+8 Social Housing Units on Josep Togores Street / Vivas Arquitectos

30+8 Social Housing Units on Josep Togores Street / Vivas Arquitectos

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Social Housing
Palma, Spain
  • Architects: Vivas Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2840
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Hevia
  • Lead Architects: César Vivas Millaruelo, Cristian Vivas Millaruelo
  • Category: Social Housing
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Manuel Arguijo y Asociados SL
  • Engineering And Consulting > Services: Estudis d’Enginyeria de Les Illes SL
  • Engineering And Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Dekra
  • General Construction: Marco Menéndez y Missió 21 Arquitectes
  • City: Palma
  • Country: Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
30+8 Social Housing Units on Josep Togores Street / Vivas Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Land use and transformation — The site is located to the north of Palma, in a heterogeneous area that has been urbanized in several phases. Low-density housing and agricultural areas predominate. The structural solution is inspired by traditional systems, where the structure itself defines and houses the spaces, integrating load-bearing and habitability functions.

Project gallery

About this office
Vivas Arquitectos
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingSpain
Cite: "30+8 Social Housing Units on Josep Togores Street / Vivas Arquitectos" [30+8 Viviendas sociales en la c/ Josep Togores, Palma de Mallorca / Vivas Arquitectos] 23 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035149/30-plus-8-social-housing-units-on-josep-togores-street-vivas-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

