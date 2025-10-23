30+8 Social Housing Units on Josep Togores Street / Vivas Arquitectos

+ 18

Category: Social Housing

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Manuel Arguijo y Asociados SL

Engineering And Consulting > Services: Estudis d’Enginyeria de Les Illes SL

Engineering And Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Dekra

General Construction: Marco Menéndez y Missió 21 Arquitectes

City: Palma

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Land use and transformation — The site is located to the north of Palma, in a heterogeneous area that has been urbanized in several phases. Low-density housing and agricultural areas predominate. The structural solution is inspired by traditional systems, where the structure itself defines and houses the spaces, integrating load-bearing and habitability functions.