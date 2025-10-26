Sportbad am Rabet Modular Swimming Facility / gmp Architects

•
Leipzig, Germany
Architects: gmp Architects
- Area: 4853 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Marcus Bredt
- Category: Swimming Pool
- Design Team: Meinhard von Gerkan, Stephan Schütz, Tobias Keyl
- Competition Team: Dinah Borjans, David Ferreiro Centeno, Bojan Kocevski, Thilo Zehme, Zeng Yahan, Zhang Tianshuo
- Detailed Design Team: Miryam Aykurt, Dinah Borjans, Eva Chan, Christian Dorndorf, Regina Geier, Moritz Grabmayr, Jessica Neumann, Martin Muc, Abdurrahim Sariyildiz, Viktoria Schock, Michael Scholz, Philip Stillke, Zhang Tianshuo
- Fire Protection: imKONTEXT.berlin
- Client: Sportbäder Leipzig GmbH
- City: Leipzig
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Modular New Swimming Facility for Leipzig — With the Sportbad am Rabet in Leipzig's Neustadt district, architects von Gerkan, Marg and Partners (gmp) have created a much-needed indoor swimming facility for schools, clubs, and recreational swimmers. The modular new building, designed to the Passive House standard, combines functional sports infrastructure with an economical system-based construction approach.