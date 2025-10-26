Sportbad am Rabet Modular Swimming Facility / gmp Architects

+ 9

Category: Swimming Pool

Design Team: Meinhard von Gerkan, Stephan Schütz, Tobias Keyl

Competition Team: Dinah Borjans, David Ferreiro Centeno, Bojan Kocevski, Thilo Zehme, Zeng Yahan, Zhang Tianshuo

Detailed Design Team: Miryam Aykurt, Dinah Borjans, Eva Chan, Christian Dorndorf, Regina Geier, Moritz Grabmayr, Jessica Neumann, Martin Muc, Abdurrahim Sariyildiz, Viktoria Schock, Michael Scholz, Philip Stillke, Zhang Tianshuo

Fire Protection: imKONTEXT.berlin

Client: Sportbäder Leipzig GmbH

City: Leipzig

Country: Germany

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Modular New Swimming Facility for Leipzig — With the Sportbad am Rabet in Leipzig's Neustadt district, architects von Gerkan, Marg and Partners (gmp) have created a much-needed indoor swimming facility for schools, clubs, and recreational swimmers. The modular new building, designed to the Passive House standard, combines functional sports infrastructure with an economical system-based construction approach.