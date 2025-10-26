Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Swimming Pool
  4. Germany
  5. Sportbad am Rabet Modular Swimming Facility / gmp Architects

Sportbad am Rabet Modular Swimming Facility / gmp Architects

Save

Sportbad am Rabet Modular Swimming Facility / gmp Architects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteSportbad am Rabet Modular Swimming Facility / gmp Architects - Image 3 of 14Sportbad am Rabet Modular Swimming Facility / gmp Architects - Image 4 of 14Sportbad am Rabet Modular Swimming Facility / gmp Architects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteSportbad am Rabet Modular Swimming Facility / gmp Architects - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Swimming Pool
Leipzig, Germany
  • Category: Swimming Pool
  • Design Team: Meinhard von Gerkan, Stephan Schütz, Tobias Keyl
  • Competition Team: Dinah Borjans, David Ferreiro Centeno, Bojan Kocevski, Thilo Zehme, Zeng Yahan, Zhang Tianshuo
  • Detailed Design Team: Miryam Aykurt, Dinah Borjans, Eva Chan, Christian Dorndorf, Regina Geier, Moritz Grabmayr, Jessica Neumann, Martin Muc, Abdurrahim Sariyildiz, Viktoria Schock, Michael Scholz, Philip Stillke, Zhang Tianshuo
  • Fire Protection: imKONTEXT.berlin
  • Client: Sportbäder Leipzig GmbH
  • City: Leipzig
  • Country: Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sportbad am Rabet Modular Swimming Facility / gmp Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Marcus Bredt

Text description provided by the architects. Modular New Swimming Facility for Leipzig — With the Sportbad am Rabet in Leipzig's Neustadt district, architects von Gerkan, Marg and Partners (gmp) have created a much-needed indoor swimming facility for schools, clubs, and recreational swimmers. The modular new building, designed to the Passive House standard, combines functional sports infrastructure with an economical system-based construction approach.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
gmp Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingswimming poolGermany
Cite: "Sportbad am Rabet Modular Swimming Facility / gmp Architects" 26 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035129/sportbad-am-rabet-gmp-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi Gyms

Check the latest Multi Gyms

Top #Tags