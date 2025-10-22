Althan Quartier Francis / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

+ 40

Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Retail

Visualization: Outline Pictures, WOOW Studio

Collaboration: Josef Weichenberger Architects

Facade Design: Dr Pfeiler GmbH

Electrics: ICE Project Group

Fire Safety: Brandrat

Surveyors: Vermessung Meixner

Traffic Planner: Traffix

Project Management: IC

Client: Eristalis Holding GmbH

City: Wien,Alsergrund

Country: Austria

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. New life at Franz-Josefs-Bahnhof: Delugan Meissl Associated Architects (DMAA) and Josef Weichenberger Architects (JWA) transformed the terminus station and the office building above it under the name Francis from an impassable barrier in the centre of the district into a transparently permeable centerpiece of the new Althan Quartier. The decisive factor in the decision to convert, i.e., to demolish, redevelop, and add stories, was the significant impact on the ecological balance of the project. This meant that considerable amounts of CO2 could be saved.