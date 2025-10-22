Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Austria
  5. Althan Quartier Francis / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

Althan Quartier Francis / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

Save

Althan Quartier Francis / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeAlthan Quartier Francis / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Image 3 of 45Althan Quartier Francis / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Column, BeamAlthan Quartier Francis / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Image 5 of 45Althan Quartier Francis / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Retail
Wien,Alsergrund, Austria
  • Visualization: Outline Pictures, WOOW Studio
  • Collaboration: Josef Weichenberger Architects
  • Facade Design: Dr Pfeiler GmbH
  • Electrics: ICE Project Group
  • Fire Safety: Brandrat
  • Surveyors: Vermessung Meixner
  • Traffic Planner: Traffix
  • Project Management: IC
  • Client: Eristalis Holding GmbH
  • City: Wien,Alsergrund
  • Country: Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Althan Quartier Francis / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gebhard Sengmüller

Text description provided by the architects. New life at Franz-Josefs-Bahnhof: Delugan Meissl Associated Architects (DMAA) and Josef Weichenberger Architects (JWA) transformed the terminus station and the office building above it under the name Francis from an impassable barrier in the centre of the district into a transparently permeable centerpiece of the new Althan Quartier. The decisive factor in the decision to convert, i.e., to demolish, redevelop, and add stories, was the significant impact on the ecological balance of the project. This meant that considerable amounts of CO2 could be saved.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Delugan Meissl Associated Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureRetailAustria
Cite: "Althan Quartier Francis / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects" 22 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035128/althan-quartier-francis-delugan-meissl-associated-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags