Althan Quartier Francis / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

Wien,Alsergrund, Austria
Architects: Delugan Meissl Associated Architects
- Area: 60000 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Christian Pichlkastner, Gebhard Sengmüller
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Retail
- Visualization: Outline Pictures, WOOW Studio
- Collaboration: Josef Weichenberger Architects
- Facade Design: Dr Pfeiler GmbH
- Electrics: ICE Project Group
- Fire Safety: Brandrat
- Surveyors: Vermessung Meixner
- Traffic Planner: Traffix
- Project Management: IC
- Client: Eristalis Holding GmbH
Text description provided by the architects. New life at Franz-Josefs-Bahnhof: Delugan Meissl Associated Architects (DMAA) and Josef Weichenberger Architects (JWA) transformed the terminus station and the office building above it under the name Francis from an impassable barrier in the centre of the district into a transparently permeable centerpiece of the new Althan Quartier. The decisive factor in the decision to convert, i.e., to demolish, redevelop, and add stories, was the significant impact on the ecological balance of the project. This meant that considerable amounts of CO2 could be saved.