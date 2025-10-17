South East Centre for Contemporary Art (SECCA) Bega Valley Regional Gallery / Sibling Architecture

+ 10

Text description provided by the architects. The Sapphire Coast of Australia - stretching from Bermagui in New South Wales to the Victorian border - has aspirations to increase tourism while expanding its cultural offerings to its creative communities. Part of this vision was the expansion of Bega Valley Regional Gallery to extend its offerings as a cultural hub and a place for community activity by coalescing 500 square meters of exhibition, archive, storage, and workshop spaces along with a new facade.